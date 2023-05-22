BCCI Set To Go Forward With PCB Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023- Report

Home

Sports

BCCI Set To Go Forward With PCB’s Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023- Report

The deadlock is coming to a close and BCCI has decided to go soft and accept the proposal, under the condition that Pakistan come to India for the 50-over World Cup in October with written assurance.

BCCI Set To Go Forward With PCB’s Hybrid Model For Asia Cup 2023- Report.

New Delhi: BCCI is all set to accept PCB’s proposal of hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 as per reports coming in. The model will see India playing their matches in neutral venues, whereas Pakistan will play their games in their own nation.

The deadlock is coming to a close and BCCI has decided to go soft and accept the proposal, under the condition that Pakistan come to India for the 50-over World Cup in October with written assurance.

Countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have given a green a signal to the proposal and there is no point of BCCI to oppose it now. The proposal is most likely to be accepted at BCCI’s Special General Meeting in Ahmedabad on 27th May.

So as per this hybrid model, the tournament will be played in two halves. The first halve will see all teams visiting Pakistan except India and play against each other. In the second halve, India will their matches at a neutral venue in either UAE or Sri Lanka. As things stand, many teams are opposing UAE for the heat and Sri Lanka could end up hosting Rohit Sharma and Co’s matches. The neutral venue will also host the final, even if India fail to qualify.

“The situation is that India has refused to come. We had to abandon the Asia Cup. What do you want us to do? I will have floated by then the same formula to the ICC. My sense is that the ICC is not as rigidly opposed to the hybrid model. They are waiting to see how it will work out in the Asia Cup. I can’t say more than this but I think that’s the factual position,” Najam Sethi told.















