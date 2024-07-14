Sports

BCCI to releases INR 1 crore for Anshuman Gaekwad’s cancer treatment

BCCI to releases INR 1 crore for Anshuman Gaekwad's cancer treatment

The BCCI has decided to release INR 1 crore for the treatment of former India batter Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling blood cancer at a medical facility in London.

“Mr Jay Shah has instructed the BCCI to release INR 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Mr Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer,” the BCCI apex council said in a statement.

“Shah has also spoken to Mr Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support,” the statement continued. “The board stands by Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad’s quick recovery.

“The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly.”

Gaekwad, 71, played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987. Later, he became a selector and the coach of the national team.


