August 25, 2023

BCCI Unhappy With Virat Kohlis Instagram Story, India Cricketers Get Verbal Warning

Asia Cup 2023: The players were asked not to reveal their test scores from the yo-yo test, but did not not oblige to the rule in place.

BCCI Warns Kohli. (Image: Instagram)

Bangalore: A day after Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story about passing the yo-yo test successfully at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is not happy with the act. The players were asked not to reveal their test scores from the yo-yo test, but did not not oblige to the rule in place. A report in The Indian Express claims that Kohli and the entire team has got a ‘verbal’ warning over this incident. “The happiness of finishing the yo-yo est between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done,” Kohli wrote along with a photo of himself. The BCCI-mandated fitness parameter is 16.5.

“Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in the report.






