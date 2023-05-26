 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
11.4 C
New York
.
.

BCCI Unveils NEW Training Kit For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of WTC Final Against Australia

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 8 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • BCCI Unveils NEW Training Kit For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of WTC Final Against Australia

BCCI on Thursday has unveiled Indian cricket team’s new training kit ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia.

BCCI New Kit, Team India New Training Kit, ICC World Test Championship Final Between India And Australia, WTC final 2023, Team India new kit, Indian cricket team new kit,ICC World Test Championship Final, WTC 2023 Final, BCCI, indian cricket team, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid
BCCI Unveils NEW Training Kit For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of WTC Final Against Australia. (Image: Twitter-BCCI)

London: BCCI on Thursday has unveiled Indian cricket team’s new training kit ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia, which starts from 7th June in London.

Days before the final, the first batch of Indian players have reached the United Kingdom to prepare for the Final, which will be held at the Oval. Earlier it was announced that Adidas will be the Men in Blue’s new kit sponsor and now finally, the first Adidas kit has been dropped and it has received positive reviews from the fans.

The kit is light blue in colour with three-stripe design on the shoulder and sleeves, which comes in black.  There are also two black patches on either side of the waist.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:-

The second set of Indian players, which includes the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Shubman Gill will arrive after the IPL Final.

India’s Test squad WTC final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

.

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights