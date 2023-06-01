BCCI Unveils Team Indias New Threads Ahead Of World Test Championship Final Against Australia

Home

BCCI Unveils Team India’s New Threads Ahead Of World Test Championship Final Against Australia

The new kit shows three different designs for Tests, ODIs and T20Is with the branding of the new sponsor.



Virat Kohli looks sharp in India’s new jersey. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated new jerseys of the Indian cricket team were launched on Thursday, just barely a week ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

The new kit shows three different designs for Tests, ODIs and T20Is with the branding of the new sponsor. The new jerseys were launched at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

While the ODI, Test and T20I jerseys have got a new eye-catchy look, the Indian team will wear a special black-bordered jerseys in the WTC final starting in London from June 7. India’s usual Test jersey has blue borders.

Meanwhile, the Indian squad has already reached United Kingdom and have started training in full flow ahead of the big game. India are aiming for their first ICC trophy in 10 years. The Indian players are training at the Arundel Castle Cricket Club in Sussex ahead of the big final.

Virat Kohli and the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Akshar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat and Umesh Yadav along with the support staff were in the first batch to travel to UK while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami were the last to board the flight.

India’s middle-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara was already in the UK as he was busy playing English County Championship for Sussex.















