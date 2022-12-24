Litton Das is relishing the prospect of Bangladesh beating India after they decreased the guests to 45 for 4 at stumps on the third day in Mirpur

“If we will take one or two early wickets tomorrow morning, it’s doable to win the sport,” Litton mentioned. “Our aim will likely be to be constructive. There could be nothing prefer it to beat the No.1 [ No.2 ] Check crew on the earth. It will likely be our greatest achievement. We at all times know the way laborious it’s to bat within the fourth innings in Mirpur.”

Litton was cautious of the risk posed by Rishabh Pant, who scored 93 off 104 balls in India’s first innings and is but to bat within the chase, however careworn that early wickets on the fourth morning would ramp up the strain on India.

“We knew that we needed to give them a 200-220 goal,” Litton mentioned. “The rating that we truly put up, it’s nonetheless tough. They are going to be beneath strain if we take one or two fast wickets tomorrow. I feel this goal is sufficient for a win. If Rishabh bats like he normally does, it is going to be tough. The situation will change. We’re bowling nicely, and the pitch helps us. Let’s examine what occurs.”

Litton mentioned that Shakib Al Hasan’s determination to have in-and-out fields – there have been three fielders posted within the deep from the primary ball of the India chase – was a sensible ploy.

“We all know the standard of our bowlers,” he mentioned. “It’s at all times tough to bat in Mirpur. On the similar time, we did not have a giant rating to defend. In case you give away runs whereas attempting to assault, there’s not a lot left to defend.

“We knew that the wickets would fall to the close-in fielders, however we saved some safety. It was an excellent name, because it made the batters doubt.”

That Bangladesh are a place to push for a win is all the way down to Litton’s counterattacking 73 off 98 balls. He additionally urged the decrease order to bat in related counterattacking style as he felt that possibilities of survival have been low on such a deteriorating pitch.

“When [Mehidy Hasan] Miraz got here to bat, I mentioned that there is not any level defending for too lengthy,” Litton mentioned. “They [India] have been bowling very nicely. We needed to counterattack. Miraz could not do it, however I mentioned the identical factor to [Nurul Hasan] Sohan bhai. He scored some important runs.

“I mentioned the identical factor to Taskin too, that if we defend an excessive amount of, they may get on high of us. You want runs on this wicket – not one the place the sport will likely be a draw or you may bat for lengthy. It would not matter how, however we’d like runs. It’s tough to defend 100 runs, however the situation is totally different if you 150 to win. It might have been higher had the lead been 200. This Check would not go into the fifth day, so I saved saying to Taskin that we should assault them. I feel we have been profitable.”

Bangladesh have missed a number of probabilities within the subject on this Check sequence and Litton needs them to be sharper if they’re to defend 144 on the fourth day.

“It is rather tough to subject when the ball has flip and bounce,” Litton mentioned. “Ball comes rapidly. They’re behind by 100 runs so we have to subject nicely to win the sport.”

‘No purpose to fret’ – Siraj

After India misplaced two fast wickets of their chase, they bumped up Axar Patel to No.4. Axar is unbeaten on 26 off 54 balls with three fours. After India misplaced two fast wickets of their chase, they bumped up Axar Patel to No.4. Axar is unbeaten on 26 off 54 balls with three fours. Mohammed Siraj urged that Axar was promoted up the order to keep up a left-right mixture to counter Bangladesh’s bowlers.

“[Sending Axar early] was a name from the administration, however to me it appeared that if there’s a left-hander and right-hander it is going to be tough for the bowlers. We could have misplaced two wickets greater than we must always have, however we should not be frightened. Axar is about and displaying good intent. There may be nonetheless Rishabh after which Shreyas. So to not fear.