Home

Sports

IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Been A Lot Of Fun Captaining And It Was An Honour Captaining Them, Says Jasprit Bumrah

In India’s 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah finished the week-long trip with figures of four wickets in eight overs, giving away 39 runs, including a maiden 20th over, in the second game.



IND vs IRE, 3rd T20I: Been A Lot Of Fun Captaining And It Was An Honour Captaining Them, Says Jasprit Bumrah. (Image: Twitter)

Dublin, Aug 23: In India’s 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland, stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah finished the week-long trip with figures of four wickets in eight overs, giving away 39 runs, including a maiden 20th over, in the second game.

With fast bowler Prasidh Krishna also taking four wickets and bouncing out batters, India can take a sigh of relief over two of its pace bowling options looking fit and raring to go at the Asia Cup and World Cup after returning from back injuries.

“It’s been a lot of fun (captaining) and it was an honour captaining them. They were enthusiastic and eager even when rain was around. Makes my job easier when players are so confident, and they tell me what to do,” said Bumrah, who also took the Player of the Series award.

He further said that thoughts of injuries weren’t crossing his mind while bowling in Ireland. “Not one year, 10-11 months (away from the game). I don’t think about that (injury). When you get a chance to captain your side, you always take it. As a cricketer you always enjoy responsibility. All good no complaints.”

Talking about the abandoned third T20I at Malahide, Bumrah said, “It was frustrating waiting for a game to happen. This was something we did not see coming because the weather was fine earlier.”

Ireland captain Paul Stirling said there were many good points for his team. “Periods of good cricket… in patches. A lot of positives but it’s about finishing those games on. India always gives high-quality good cricket when they come here.”

With the Men’s T20 World Cup happening next year in West Indies and USA, Stirling added that Ireland’s focus is towards it. “Would’ve been good to get a game today and give a few fresh faces a chance. The journey towards the T20 World Cup continues. It’s a build-up for 10 months.”















