Home

Sports

IND vs WI: Being A Turtle At The Moment Not a Rabbit, Hardik Pandya Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd ODI

Indian team management’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the middle-order batters could cope with pace, bounce and turn, getting all-out for 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-marred second ODI.

IND vs WI: Being A Turtle At The Moment Not a Rabbit, Hardik Pandya Expresses Disappointment After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd ODI. (Image: Twitter)

Barbados: The batting audition of India’s World Cup aspirants didn’t go as per plan on a bouncy track as West Indies levelled the three-match ODI series with a comfortable six-wicket victory, riding on superb bowling efforts from Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.

Indian team management’s decision to rest skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the middle-order batters could cope with pace, bounce and turn, getting all-out for 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-marred second ODI, here on Saturday.

So in Rohit and Virat’s absence, Hardik Pandya was given the opportunity to lead the side but he was disappointed how things panned out for the Men in Blue.

”We didn’t bat in the way we were supposed to. The wicket got much better than the first innings. Disappointing, but got to learn many more things. The way the openers batted, the way Kishan batted, it’s important for Indian cricket. Thakur kept our hopes alive. Hope batted well, they held their nerves and got over the line”, Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

Pandya feels that he needs to bowl more overs in order to be fit for the ODI World Cup and expects an exciting clash in the final ODI against the Windies on Tuesday.

”I have to bowl more overs to get ready for the World Cup. Being a turtle at the moment, not a rabbit. Hoping everything goes well during the World Cup. They will be tested, we will be tested now that the series stands 1-1. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players”, the Gujarat Titans skipper further added.















