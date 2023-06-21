Home

Ben Stokes Bats For Bazball Despite Loss in 1st Test vs Australia at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Stokes took a few extremely bold decisions during the course of the game and even after the loss he confirmed that the team will continue playing the aggressive brand of cricket.

Birmingham: It went right down to the wire at Edgbaston where Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins held their nerves on the final day of the first Test to take Australia over the line in an edge of the seat thriller. Australia won the game by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series. Despite the Australian win all the talk was around England’s ‘Bazball’ template that was again put to test during the game. Ben Stokes took a few extremely bold decisions during the course of the game and even after the loss he confirmed that the team will continue playing the aggressive brand of cricket.

“Very proud of the team to take it till the end, go through all those emotions. That’s another great game we have been part of, I’ll be very surprised if we haven’t kept people at the edge of their seats throughout this Test. Good reason for more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashes. A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisions that feel right,” Stokes said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing a fourth innings target of 218 to win the match, Australia, who ended Day Four at 107/3, were in trouble after losing Alex Carey for 20 with the score 227/8.

The first game of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle ended in dramatic fashion, with Cummins playing a captain’s knock to steer his side to a famous victory in the Birmingham twilight.















