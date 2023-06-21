Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Ben Stokes Bats For Bazball Despite Loss in 1st Test vs Australia at Edgbaston

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ben Stokes Bats For Bazball Despite Loss in 1st Test vs Australia at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Stokes took a few extremely bold decisions during the course of the game and even after the loss he confirmed that the team will continue playing the aggressive brand of cricket. 

Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes news, Ben Stokes age, Ben Stokes updates, Ben Stokes runs, Ben Stokes captain, Ben Stokes records, Ashes 2023, Ashes 2023 highlights, Ashes 2023 as it happened, Ashes 2023 1st Test Scorecard, Ashes 2023 live streaming, Eng vs Aus, England vs Australia, Edgbaston, Cricket News
Ben Stokes (Image: Twitter)

Birmingham: It went right down to the wire at Edgbaston where Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins held their nerves on the final day of the first Test to take Australia over the line in an edge of the seat thriller. Australia won the game by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series. Despite the Australian win all the talk was around England’s ‘Bazball’ template that was again put to test during the game. Ben Stokes took a few extremely bold decisions during the course of the game and even after the loss he confirmed that the team will continue playing the aggressive brand of cricket.

“Very proud of the team to take it till the end, go through all those emotions. That’s another great game we have been part of, I’ll be very surprised if we haven’t kept people at the edge of their seats throughout this Test. Good reason for more people in England and Australia to follow the Ashes. A loss is a loss, we said we are going to keep playing this way. This is the way we will continue playing, going hard at Australia, taking certain decisions that feel right,” Stokes said at the post-match presentation.

Chasing a fourth innings target of 218 to win the match, Australia, who ended Day Four at 107/3, were in trouble after losing Alex Carey for 20 with the score 227/8.

The first game of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle ended in dramatic fashion, with Cummins playing a captain’s knock to steer his side to a famous victory in the Birmingham twilight.










Source link

Previous article
Taurus Must Get a Job Promotion, Cancer Shouldn’t Cheat
Next article
Pat Cummins Hails Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon After Australia Beat England in 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights