Ben Stokes BREAKS Silence on Injury-Marred Season With CSK in IPL 2023

Claiming that his role was a bit like former England football captain John Terry’s in 2013 campaign for Chelsea, Stokes admitted that it was dissappointing. 

Stokes played just two games in a season (Image: Twitter)

London: Ben Stokes played merely two matches in IPL 2023 for the Chennai Super Kings in a season where they went on to lift a record-equaling fifth crown. While initially it looked like Stokes’ injury would be a major setback for the side – but it was not. Now Stokes is back in the UK and is currently leading the English side in a Test against Ireland at the iconic Lord’s. The English captain has finally broken silence on missing out on the season of IPL with CSK. Claiming that his role was a bit like former England football captain John Terry’s in 2013 campaign for Chelsea, Stokes admitted that it was dissappointing.

“I played a little bit of a John Terry role winning the IPL,” the allrounder joked during press commitments at Lord’s a couple of days after Chennai Super Kings won a thrilling final in Ahmedabad.

Terry had lifted the trophy in his full Chelsea jersey despite having missed the final versus Bayern Munich due to injury.

“I think I would much rather have been playing,” Stokes said. “I’ve then seen that as an opportunity to train as opposed to playing and then topping yourself up as the tournament goes along. Once you get into the tournament it’s like play, travel, all that kind of stuff. So, I was actually able to turn a disappointing situation into a positive one because I was able to concentrate on properly being able to train, whether that be technical stuff with the bat or fitness stuff, stuff in the gym and being able to concentrate on something else.










