August 1, 2023

Ben Stokes Drops Catch While Prematurely Celebrating Steve Smiths Dismissal During Final Ashes Test

1 hour ago


Staright after the drop, a confused Stokes went for the DRS. Even after replays showed that it came off the bat, Smith survived as Stokes’ catch was not clean. 

Ben Stokes Fumble (Twitter Screengrab)

London: Chris Woakes was the star with the ball as he picked up four wickets on the final day of the Ashes series at the Kennington Oval on Monday to help England win the game by 49 runs. With the win, England drew the series but Australia retianed the Urn. Resuming from 135 for no loss, Australia were going great guns with all ten wickets in hand, before a ball change in the 37th over took their top three batters out. Steve Smith and Travis Head led Australia’s recovery before the rain came in. But there was a moment in the match that could have cost the hosts dearly. Smith was dropped by Ben Stokes at leg slip while prematurely celebrating after taking a one-handed screamer of Moeen Ali. Smith survived, but was eventually dismissed for 54.

Here is the clip of Stokes’s fumble:

Staright after the drop, a confused Stokes went for the DRS. Even after replays showed that it came off the bat, Smith survived as Stokes’ catch was not clean.

Chris Woakes and Ali blew Australia away as four wickets fell for only 11 runs. Todd Murphy and Alex Carey frustrated England for a brief period as Australia went from 264 for three to 294 for 8.

To get some luck on his side, Broad swapped bails around at the bowler’s end and got the last two wickets in Murphy and Carey to sign off from the sport on a high as Australia were bowled out for 334. With the riveting win at The Oval, England levelled the series after being 2-0 down, though Australia had already retained the Ashes.

Australia resumed Day Five with 249 more runs needed for victory, with Usman Khawaja and David Warner already gone past their half-centuries. But the replacement ball, called after Mark Wood hit Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer on the first delivery of the 37th over, began to offer plenty of movement, helping England make inroads.

Brief scores: England 283 & 395 beat Australia 295 & 334 all out in 94.4 overs (Usman Khawaja 72, David Warner 60; Chris Woakes 4-50, Moeen Ali 3-76) by 49 runs










