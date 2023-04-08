Home

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2023 Match Between MI-CSK at Wankhede Stadium Due to Heel Pain – Report

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: A final assessment would be done on Saturday afternoon by the CSK medical team before a final call is taken.

Big setback on the cards for CSK as Ben Stokes is likely to miss the game vs MI (Image: CSK Twitter)

Mumbai: In what would come as a major setback for Chennai Super Kings, star all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to miss the game at the iconic Wankhede stadium on Saturday due to heel pain. As per a report on The Indian Express, Stokes experienced the pain after a practice session on Friday. With the game against Mumbai set to be a big one, fans would hope Chennai is full-strength against the hosts. As per the same report, he has been advised to rest for 10 days. A final assessment would be done on Saturday afternoon by the CSK medical team before a final call is taken.

Recently, CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali was asked about MS Dhoni’s possible successor. Ali spoke about Stokes and revealed that the latter has been enjoying himself.

“He’s really enjoying himself. CSK is the type of franchise where you come here and you do tend to enjoy yourself and really love playing for this franchise. He’s settled in really well. He’s a big part of the team with his experience,” Ali said ahead of the MI game on Saturday.

Chennai has played two games and won one while losing the other. CSK lost their opener against Gujarat Titans.

Probable Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Cameron Green, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff/Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11: MS Dhoni (C &WK), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwaine Pretorius/ Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner Santner











