IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Likely To Sit Out For One More Week, MS Dhoni To Play Next Game

MS Dhoni suffered a knee injury against Rajasthan Royals and is said to be not very concerning.



MS dhoni was at his vintage best against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed the MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the former India captain won’t be missing any games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“He will play,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. “It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us otherwise.” However, what’s more concerning is English all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to sit out for one more week.

Stokes has not played CSK’s lst two games in IPL 2023. “Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game,” Viswanathan said. That is an afternoon match at the Chepauk against Punjab Kings.

“He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game,” the CSK official added. Dhoni suffered the injury against Rajasthan Royals. “He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It’s hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He’s a great player. We have never doubted him. He’s just amazing,” Fleming had said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Dhoni also completed his 200th match as CSK captain in the match against Royals. On the other hand, Stokes, who was bought for Rs 16.25 crore, is believed to injured his left toe while bowling.

The England Test skipper, so far has bowled just one over and scored 7 and 8 in two games he has played. On Deepak Chahar’s injury, Viswnathan said the pacer will need more time to recover.

“He will take longer than Ben to be back in action. Hopefully, he will be ready by the first week of May,” Viswanathan added. He walked off the field against Mumbai Indians after bowling just one over.

