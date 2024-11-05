Sports

Ben Stokes missing from IPL 2025 auction long list; Pant, Rahul list highest base price

Ben Stokes missing from IPL 2025 auction long list; Pant, Rahul list highest base price

The long list of registered players, which will be pruned by the IPL after receiving input from the franchises, contains all the marquee Indian players who were not retained by their franchises. Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer – who were captains of Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, but not retained – are listed at a base price of INR 2 crore, along with R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, who were both released by Rajasthan Royals.
Mohammed Shami, who hasn’t played any cricket since the 2023 ODI World Cup final in November last year because of various injures, is also listed at a base price of INR 2 crore after not being retained by Gujarat Titans.

The other Indian players with the maximum base price of INR 2 crore are Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan, Devdutt Padikkal, Krunal Pandya, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Umesh Yadav.

Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, who went unsold in the last auction, have registered at a base price of INR 75 lakh.


