August 14, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Ben Stokes Ready to Come Out of Retirement For 2023 ODI World Cup

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ben Stokes to Come Out of Retirement to Play ODI World Cup 2023 For England – REPORT

Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI WC win in 2019 in England. 

Ben Stokes, Ben Stokes news, Ben Stokes age, Ben Stokes updates, Ben Stokes captain, Ben Stokes retirement, Ben Stokes runs, Ben Stokes records, England Captain, ODI World Cup 2023, ODI World Cup 2023 schedule, ODI World Cup 2023 squads, ODI World Cup 2023 venues, Cricket News, ECB, ECB News
Ben Stokes to come out of retirement.
(Image Credits: BCCI)

London: In what would come as a piece of good news for English fans ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 is that Ben Stokes has agreed to come out of retirement for the tournament. Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI WC win in 2019 in England. As per The Telegraph, Stokes is going to come out of retirement for the ODI WC in India even if it means missing the IPL 2024 seaon. Stokes announced retirement from the 50-over format of the game as he said being a three-format player has been difficult for him.

There have been rumours around him coming out of retirement for the World Cup but the all-rounder recently denied them as well.

“I’m retired, I’m going on holiday after this game and that’s as far as I’m thinking,” Stokes reiterated during the recent Ashes 2023 series after being asked about his potential U-turn for the World Cup.

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said that Jos Buttler will talk to Ben Stikes and try to convince him for the World Cup.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field,” Mott told Daily Mail.

“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity,” he added.

Earlier, Stokes convinced Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement for the recent Ashes series. Fans will be hoping to see something similar from Stokes for the World Cup.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024

1 hour ago admin
5 min read

Top 10 Greatest Sporting Achievements By India Post 1947

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024

1 hour ago admin
5 min read

Top 10 Greatest Sporting Achievements By India Post 1947

2 hours ago admin
4 min read

Aster DM Healthcare Q1 FY24 Revenues up 21% YoY to Rs. 3,215 Crs Q1 FY24 EBITDA up 33% YoY to Rs. 388 Crs

2 hours ago
2 min read

Ben Stokes Likely to Miss IPL 2024 For CSK to Undergo Knee Surgery

2 hours ago admin
    Verified by MonsterInsights