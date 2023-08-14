Ben Stokes Ready to Come Out of Retirement For 2023 ODI World Cup

Home

Ben Stokes to Come Out of Retirement to Play ODI World Cup 2023 For England – REPORT

Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI WC win in 2019 in England.

Ben Stokes to come out of retirement.

(Image Credits: BCCI)

London: In what would come as a piece of good news for English fans ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 is that Ben Stokes has agreed to come out of retirement for the tournament. Stokes led England to their first-ever ODI WC win in 2019 in England. As per The Telegraph, Stokes is going to come out of retirement for the ODI WC in India even if it means missing the IPL 2024 seaon. Stokes announced retirement from the 50-over format of the game as he said being a three-format player has been difficult for him.

There have been rumours around him coming out of retirement for the World Cup but the all-rounder recently denied them as well.

“I’m retired, I’m going on holiday after this game and that’s as far as I’m thinking,” Stokes reiterated during the recent Ashes 2023 series after being asked about his potential U-turn for the World Cup.

England white-ball coach Matthew Mott said that Jos Buttler will talk to Ben Stikes and try to convince him for the World Cup.

“Jos will probably lead the way on that communication, but Ben’s pretty straight with all of us. We will see if he’s keen. There has not been a clear direction on what he’s going to do yet, but we are still hopeful. I’ve always said his bowling would be a bonus, but just look at what he brings with the bat, even in the field,” Mott told Daily Mail.

“Watching him throughout the whole Ashes series, he had such a great presence. He’s done it for years when it comes to performing in one-day cricket and so he’s an invaluable commodity,” he added.

Earlier, Stokes convinced Moeen Ali to come out of Test retirement for the recent Ashes series. Fans will be hoping to see something similar from Stokes for the World Cup.















