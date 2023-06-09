Home

Sports

We’re Going To Play Without Fear: Ben Stokes Sends Strong Warning To Australia Ahead Of Ashes 2023

The last time England won the Ashes was in 2015 under Alastair Cook. The Ashes 2023 between England and Australia begins on June 16 at Edgbaston.

England are on a roll as they’ve won 10 out of their last 12 Tests. (Image: ECB/Twitter)

New Delhi: The greatest rivalry in International cricket is ready to be reignited as England and Australia prepare to clash in the Ashes 2023, that begins on June 16 at Edgbaston. Australia are in terrific form ahead of the series, having had the upper hand against India in the opening two days of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval.

England captain Ben Stokes, on the other hand, is undaunted by the Australian challenge and stated his team would play fearless cricket in the upcoming Ashes. The all-rounder is confident in his team’s recent victories and is anxious to replicate them in the forthcoming series. Stokes also urged his players to play fearlessly and to avoid being frightened of failure.

“It’s not like any other series. There’s the pressure, the hype, and the extra noise that comes with it, but we’re ready for all that this summer. We’ve had some good results in the last year and the mindset in the group is so strong. Everyone is fully committed to what we’re doing,” Stokes was quoted as saying by PlanetSport.

“We know how good we are and that on our good days, we can beat anyone on their good days. I promise you: We’re going to play without fear. We want to create an environment where everyone has the freedom to try things without fear. I know it hasn’t always been that way, even though we’ve always had the ability.

“Hold nothing back. Express yourself. Show us what you can really do. As captain, I’m not going to be chewing people out in press conferences or in the media for trying to play a big shot,” England captain added.

England Seek First Ashes Win Since 2015

Notably, England have played with a new style of cricket under the leadership of Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. With their new aggressive style known as ‘Bazball,’ England have revolutionised Test cricket. England won 10 of their previous 12 Tests, including a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan in an away series.

The ‘Three Lions’ have failed to reclaim the Ashes in last three consecutive series, including a drawn series in 2019. They last won the Ashes in 2015, when Alastair Cook led them to a 3-2 victory. The two sides are expected to be evenly matched in the forthcoming series.

(Written By Utkarsh Rathour)















