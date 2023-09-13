Home

Sports

ENG vs NZ: Ben Stokes Shatters Jason Roy’s Record For Highest Score For England In ODIs

The English all-rounder Ben Stokes registered his name in record books by smashing 182 runs off 124 balls against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday.

Ben Stokes registered his name in record books by smashing 182 runs off 124 balls against New Zealand. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes has sent a strong statement ahead of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 in India. England’s red-ball captain has shattered his teammate Jason Roy’s record for the highest One-Day international score for England in the third ODI against New Zealand at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. The all-rounder registered his name in record books by smashing 182 runs off 124 balls.

Previously, the record was held by English aggressive opener Jason Roy who scored 180 runs, which came in 2018 against Australia in men’s cricket and England women’s team wicketkeeper Charlotte Edwards 173 runs against Ireland in women’s cricket.

Black Caps skipper Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Left arm-pacer Trent Boult once again gave a wonderful start to the Kiwis with two early wickets. Boult dismissed Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the very first ball of the match and then picked up Joe Root’s wicket in the 3rd over.

The highest individual ODI score for England 🙌 1⃣8⃣2⃣ runs 1⃣2⃣4⃣ balls

Sixes 9⃣ Fours 1⃣5⃣ See them all here 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 13, 2023

The 32-year-old smoked nine sixes and 15 fours, accumulating a total of 24 boundaries, propelling England past 350 with over five overs remaining. The left-hander also completed 3000 ODI runs and scored his fourth ODI century during his swashbuckling innings. He got out in the 45th over while trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary off to Ben Lister. It was his fourth ODI ton.

Highest individual score for England in ODIs

182 – Ben Stokes vs New Zealand (The Oval, 2023)

180 – Jason Roy vs Australia (Melbourne, 2018)

171 – Alex Hales vs Pakistan (Nottingham, 2016)

167* – Robin Smith vs Australia (Edgbaston, 1993)

162* – Jos Buttler vs Netherlands (Amstelveen, 2022)

162 – Jason Roy vs Sri Lanka (The Oval, 2016)

Highest individual score in ODIs at No. 4

189* – Vivian Richards vs England (Manchester, 1984)

182 – Ben Stokes vs New Zealand (The Oval, 2023)

181* – Ross Taylor vs England (Dunedin, 2018)

181 – Vivian Richards vs Sri Lanka (Karachi, 1987)

176 – AB de Villiers vs Bangladesh (Paarl, 2017)

Stokes is the man for big moments for England as he was the Player of the match in the finals of both the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. His participation in the upcoming mega tournament in India will definitely boost the chances of the English side.















