Bench Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli AGAIN; Three Mistakes India Needs to Avoid Against West Indies in 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. (Image: Twitter)

Trinidad: It was hard for any Indian fan to see the side lose against West Indies by six wickets at Barbados last week. This week, the Indian side will play the decider and there are already a lot of speculation over the playing XI. Will India continue to experiment and also will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli return to the mix? What will finally happen? Well, whatever happens – here are the mistakes we feel the team should avoid.

Back Experimentation Template; Keep Rohit-Virat on The Bench: The side kept the two premier batters on the bench in the last game looking to experiment ahead of the ODI World Cup. The strategy backfired and after the match the Indian coach said that they will continue to experiment looking at the ‘bigger picture’. If that is the case, they should stick to keeping Rohit and Virat on the bench and test the youngsters.

Shot Selection Needs to Improve: India were in a good position in the second ODI as well, but they squandered the advantage by playing wreckless shots. One feels the shot selection needs to improve in the series decider that takes place today.

Please do Not Schuffle The Bowling Line-up: The Indian bowlers have done a good job in the absence of the big names. Now, they should be encouraged and not the other way around and hence they should be backed for the final ODI.

Squads:

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Dominic Drakes, Rovman Powell, Oshane Thomas

India Squad: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ruturaj Gaikwad















