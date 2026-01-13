The Independent Hotel Collection Pairs Curated Itineraries, Premier Apparel Rentals, and a New Adventure Concierge to Give Guests a Seamless Way to Explore the Outdoors this Season

Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is simplifying winter travel through a new partnership with Kit Lender, offering guests seamless access to premium outdoor apparel at select properties, including Riverhouse Lodge in Bend, Oregon.

BOSTON, and THE WOODLANDS, Texas

Jan. 13, 2026



Benchmark Resorts & Hotels is simplifying winter travel through a new partnership with Kit Lender, offering guests seamless access to premium outdoor apparel at select properties, including Riverhouse Lodge in Bend, Oregon.



The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa (Manchester, VT)

(Manchester, VT) Riverhouse Lodge (Bend, OR)

(Bend, OR) Black Rock Mountain Resort (Park City, UT)

(Park City, UT) Forest Suites Resort (South Lake Tahoe, CA)

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) Tivoli Lodge (Vail, CO)