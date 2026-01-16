ROCKY HILL, Conn.

Jan. 16, 2026

portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®,

® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps,

® hair care, as well as

®,

® and

® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion

) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company’s global sales.

employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit

and on X

.

About

With its brands, innovations and technologies,

holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives,

and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company’s three strongest brands are

, Persil and

. In fiscal 2024,

reported sales of more than 21.6 billion

and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion

.

preferred shares are listed in the German stock index

. Sustainability has a long tradition at

, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets.

was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: “Pioneers at heart for the good of generations.” More information at

.