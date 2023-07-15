Home

Benjamin Mendy, Ex-Manchester City Footballer, Found Not Guilty Of Rape And Attempted Rape

Manchester City suspended left-back Benjamin Mendy in August 2021 when the original charges against him were announced. His contract with the English club expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.



Benjamin Mendy’s contract with Manchester City ended after the 2022-23 season. (Image: Twitter)

Chester: Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was found not guilty at a retrial Friday of one count of raping a woman and the attempted rape of another woman. Mendy, 28, broke down in tears as the verdicts were given by the jury foreman following a three-week trial at Chester Crown Court in northwest England.

He stood for the verdicts but sank to his seat, his head on his knees, wiping away tears with a tissue. The France international, whose contract with Manchester City ended on July 1, was cleared of attempting to rape a woman — who was aged 29 at the time — at his home in October 2018.

He was also found not guilty of the rape of a second woman, aged 24, two years later also at his home address. Mendy denied the charges and said the incidents were consensual encounters. The jury of six men and six women considered the verdicts for more than three hours.

Earlier this year, Mendy was cleared by a jury of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to four young women or teenagers, following a six-month trial. Jurors failed to reach verdicts on two counts, of rape and attempted rape, leading to the retrial.

“It has been almost three years since the police started investigating this matter. Mr. Mendy has tried to remain strong but the process has, inevitably, had a serious impact on him,” said Jenny Wiltshire, Mendy’s lawyer, outside the court.

“He thanks everyone who has supported him throughout this ordeal and now asks for privacy so he can begin rebuilding his life.” Meanwhile, Dutch international Memphis Depay took to Twitter to stand behind Mendy and also asked questions on who is responsible for the damage to the Frenchman’s name?

Benjamin Mendy All cases dismissed.

So what are we doing now?

Who is going to help this brother heal?

Who’s going to be Responsable for the damage on he’s name?

How he’s going to have he’s career back?

Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now… pic.twitter.com/84kxF77RgY — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) July 14, 2023

“Benjamin Mendy. All cases dismissed. So what are we doing now? Who is going to help this brother heal? Who’s going to be Responsible for the damage on he’s name? How he’s going to have he’s career back?” wrote Depay.

“Many years of investment to become a professional football player…. Now what!? I’ve never touched on this subject because I didn’t know all the details, but I’ve spoken to him once true FaceTime while behind bars and faced him on the pitch a couple times..

“I didn’t see any evil in the man. We can’t accept this to happen to us as athletes.. Who’s going to stand up for us in the time of need not when the damage is already done? Don’t turn your head people. @benmendy23.”















