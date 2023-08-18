August 18, 2023

BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- ECS Dresden T10

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know
BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction, BER vs USCM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BER vs USCM Playing 11s ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Berlin CC vs USC Magdeburg, Fantasy Playing Tips –,ECS T10 Dresden 2022 Series.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023  Series toss between Berlin CC vs USC Magdeburg will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – August 18, 12.45 PM IST

Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rakesh Jogi

Batsmen – Niraj Patwari, Om Bhavsar, Het Gandhi (vc)

All-rounders – Rahul Choudary Movva (c), Ranadheer Podishetti, Jatinder Vashisht

Bowlers – Imran Bukhari, Vinod Reddy Budati, Hari Patel, Vimal Marripeddi.

BER vs USCM Probable Playing XIs

Berlin CC: Sagar Kataria(wk), Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Niraj Patwari, Saddam Gill, Awais Zafar©, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Abhilash Anantharam, Mani Calavai-Sabapathy, Chirag Mukherjee

USC Magdeburg: Ranadheer Podisehtti, Rakesh Jogi, Rahul Movva©, Sai Jeevangekar(wk), Het Gandhi, Om Bhavsar, Harsha Tharla, Krishna Sankaramanchi, Karthik Alli, Vinod Budati, Jaskaran Singh.










