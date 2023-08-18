BER vs USCM Dream11 Prediction Today Match, Dream11 Team Today, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Injury Update- ECS Dresden T10

Home

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction, FanCode ECS T10 Dresden Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Berlin CC vs USC Magdeburg, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Rugby Cricket Dresden eV, 12.45 PM IST August 18, Thursday

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

TOSS – The ECS T10 Dresden 2023 Series toss between Berlin CC vs USC Magdeburg will take place at 12.15 PM IST

Time – August 18, 12.45 PM IST



Venue: Rugby Cricket Dresden eV.

BER vs USCM Dream11 Team

Keeper – Rakesh Jogi

Batsmen – Niraj Patwari, Om Bhavsar, Het Gandhi (vc)

All-rounders – Rahul Choudary Movva (c), Ranadheer Podishetti, Jatinder Vashisht

Bowlers – Imran Bukhari, Vinod Reddy Budati, Hari Patel, Vimal Marripeddi.

BER vs USCM Probable Playing XIs

Berlin CC: Sagar Kataria(wk), Sahil Lal, Jatinder Vashisht, Niraj Patwari, Saddam Gill, Awais Zafar©, Karan Singh, Imran Bukhari, Abhilash Anantharam, Mani Calavai-Sabapathy, Chirag Mukherjee

USC Magdeburg: Ranadheer Podisehtti, Rakesh Jogi, Rahul Movva©, Sai Jeevangekar(wk), Het Gandhi, Om Bhavsar, Harsha Tharla, Krishna Sankaramanchi, Karthik Alli, Vinod Budati, Jaskaran Singh.















