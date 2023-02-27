Home

WPL: Beth Mooney, T20I World Champion, To Lead Gujarat Giants In Inaugural Season

Beth Mooney was a part of the Australian squad that won the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2018, 2020 and 2023 editions.

Beth Mooney became the first player to score fifties on two Women’s T20 World Cup finals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Fresh from winning the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 triumph, Australia’s Beth Mooney has been announced as the captain to lead Gujarat Giants in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

While the franchise are yet to announce Mooney’s name officially, the quiz on their social media handle indicates the finger towards the Australian top-order batter.

In the social media post, Gujarat Giants gave three hints — highest T20I score of 117 not out, winner of Belinda Clarke medal and player of the series in 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup. All these hints point towards Mooney.

Who will lead our pack of giants this season? 🤔 Keep your eyes peeled, as we’re about to unveil the captain who’s going to take us to new heights! 💪🏼 #CaptainReveal #GujaratGiants #RiseOfTheGiants pic.twitter.com/C0Uqc4pusS — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) February 27, 2023

Mooney has been a viral part of the Australian team over the years. She was a part of the national side that won the T20 World Cups in 2018, 2020 and 2023.

In fact, Mooney became the first batter to score fifties in two T20 World Cup finals. She had also bagged the Player of the Series award in the 2020 edition.

On Sunday too, Mooney played a big part in Australia’s record-extending sixth T20 World Cup title. Batting first against South Africa in the final, it was Mooney’s 74 not out that helped the Aussies post 156/6 in 20 overs.

In reply, South Africa could only manage 137/6.











