September 11, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Better Rhythm From Last One Year Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: ‘Better Rhythm From Last One Year’ Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

Kuldeep Yadav became the fifth Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs.

Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav five wickets, Kuldeep Yadav five wickets against Pakistan, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Blog, India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,'
Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with Shubman Gill after taking his fourth wicket against Pakistan in Asia cup 2023. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

Colombo: Kuldeep Yadav stated that he is bowling at a better rhythm from the previous year after taking a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in a rain-hit Super 4 clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Monday at the R Premadasa Stadium. Riding on Kuldeep’s 5/25 and hundreds from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli helped India trounce Pakistan by 228 runs. The Indian team have been on the field for two days and will play Sri Lanka on Tuesday in their second Super 4 encounter.

“Better rhythm from last one year. Enjoying it, with the consistency. It’s good to pick five wickets. Whenever I got four wickets, I never thought about picking the fifth one. Because at the moment all I am thinking about is bowling a good length,” said Kuldeep, who finished with 5/25.

The left-arm chinaman also became the fifth Indian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODIs. The 28-year-old also stated that having bowled against Pakistan earlier also helped him on Monday.

“Whenever you get a five-for, it is really amazing. (Plan) I have plan ready against top sides. You have to be prepared. I’ve played against them in 2019, I know most of the guys, how they play spin. Just focusing on my variation.

“I’m just working on my length and focused on bowling wicket to wicket. Whenever I am playing against a good spin side, they try to sweep and reverse sweep, that’s when you’re in with a chance to take wickets,” he added.

Earlier, India put on a mammoth 356/2 in 50 overs, thanks to unbeaten hundreds by Kohli (122) and Rahul (111). It was also India’s joint highest total against Pakistan in ODIs. Spinner Iftikhar Ahmed leaked 52 runs in 5.4 overs and was the second most expensive bowler for Pakistan after Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/79 in 10 overs).

In response, Pakistan were 128/8 in 32 overs with Kuldeep doing most of the damage. Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf didn’t bat because of injuries.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4:

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahuls Mindset After India Register 228 Run Win

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

LIVE UPDATES – IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4:

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

Rohit Sharma Hails KL Rahuls Mindset After India Register 228 Run Win

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Better Rhythm From Last One Year Says Kuldeep Yadav After Taking Five-For

2 hours ago admin
1 min read

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights