The $250,000 directly advances careers for women in football and collegiate sports

This gift follows the Foundation’s $1 Million investment to fund the Jets ECAC Women’s Flag Football League

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.

Feb. 4, 2026



The Betty Wold Johnson Foundation and the New York Jets announce a $250,000 grant to the Women’s Sports Foundation (WSF) on National Girls and Women in Sports Day.



About Women’s Sports Foundation



About Betty Wold Johnson Foundation



About New York Jets

