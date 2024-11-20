BGT, Aus vs Ind – Morne Morkel says Nitish Kumar Reddy is someone to watch out for

Keep an eye out on Nitish Kumar Reddy this series, says Morne Morkel . India’s bowling coach is hopeful that the bowling attack they have brought over can cause problems with conditions in Perth.

Morkel has had his work cut out over the recent few days, overseeing a set of bowlers who haven’t had a lot of experience playing Test cricket. India’s stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah and his usual new-ball companion Mohammed Siraj had a good workout under the sun at the Optus Stadium nets but their support act – the uncapped duo of Reddy and Harshit Rana along with two-Tests old Prasidh Krishna – will have their task cut out replicating the success they have had at domestic and India A levels on a full-fledged Test tour. Morkel has been helping bridge that gap by sharing his own experiences of playing in Australia.

"It's great to have them around in the squad," Morkel said of Rana and Prasidh. "I think they add a lot of variation to their attack, especially Harshit, who bowls at a good pace, finds a way to also extract some bounce out of the surface.

Advertisement “It’s their first tour, Prasidh had a bit of experience with India A tour where he had a bit of game time, but for Harshit it’s a bit of an unknown. My message to him was just, when I toured my first time here, playing in Australia, an intimidating place, to listen to the stories, take their advice. But for me it’s just staying in your own bubble and finding those experiences, work them out for yourself.

“[Reddy] is one of the young guys that we’ve mentioned, he’s got that sort of batting, all-round ability. He’ll be a guy that can sort of hold that one end up first. He hits the bat a little bit harder than you think. So on these sort of conditions where there might be a little bit of seam movement up front, especially the first couple of days. He’ll be a very accurate wicket-to-wicket style of bowler. It’s a lovely opportunity for him to hold that allrounder spot.

“Any team in the world always wanted the allrounder to take that load off your fast bowlers, just to give them an extra bit of breathing time. So how we use him, how Jasprit is going to use him, with maybe the spinner, to give himself, whoever’s going to be the other quicks, time to catch their breath a little bit is going to be important. He’s a guy that is a player you can keep your eye on in this series.”

Devdutt Padikkal could slot in at No. 3 in Perth•Getty Images

India’s batting may also be reliant on some of their newer players coming through. There is a chance that the XI they put out on Friday – if Devdutt Padikkal makes it at No. 3 and Dhruv Jurel at No. 6 – could be their youngest, in terms of combined age, to start a tour since the 1947 series in Australia.

“It’s going to be great learning for these guys,” Morkel said. “It’s young guys that can come up and front up against a quality Test bowling pack. Australia’s not going to bowl you many bad balls, but in saying that, you know, there’s good leadership within the group that can help and settle the nerves for that. So I think as a group we’re all excited for the challenge, we know what’s sort of to come, we know the wicket’s going to be fast, it’s going to be bouncy, and it’s up to the individual now to formulate their game plans, and get themselves in a mental sort of battle state, that for the next 43 days it’s going to be a tough cricket.”

India will wait for Gill’s fitness until ‘the morning of the match’

Morkel also said that batter Shubman Gill , who hurt his left thumb while fielding, is progressing well, and they are watching him on a day-to-day basis.

“Shubman is improving every day, obviously picked up a nasty blow in the mock game, in the squad game. I think with him it’s going to be a day-to-day sort of process, fingers crossed for that improvement, but I think they’ll wait, make a call with him up until the morning of the other day’s match.”

Gill was at training on Wednesday but that was the extent of his participation even as the rest of the squad got in a full workout under the sun. He just hung out with Rishabh Pant for a while and then left. The chances of him playing in Perth in two days’ time are still slim. Padikkal, who has been added to the squad now after being asked to stay back in Australia following his work with the India A team, is shaping up as a stop-gap No. 3 batter.