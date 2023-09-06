Home

Bharat Or India? PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Renaming Row Ahead Of Asian Games | EXCLUSIVE

The Asian Games will start from September 23 in Hangzhou, China, and cricket is also added to the mariquee event.



PR Sreejesh (middle) at the unveiling event of the official ceremonial dress and playing kit for the Asian Games 2023 Indian contingent at Leela Palace, Delhi. (Image: Twitter – PR Sreejesh)

New Delhi: India men’s hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh admitted he has ‘no issues’ with Team India being called as Team Bharat after the official G20 Summit Invitations sparked a buzz lately. Instead of the traditional ‘President of India’, the invitations carried ‘President of Bharat’, which has become the topic of discussion among all the Indians in the country. A veteran of 300 matches for India, Sreejesh is a part of the national squad that will be competing at the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23 to October 8.

“Team Bharat, Team India, no issues,” Sreejesh told India.com exclusively on the sidelines of the Indian Olympic Association’s send-off event for the Asia Games at a city hotel on Tuesday. Besides Sreejesh, Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia and several other sportspersons from various disciplines also attended the event.

High on confidence after beating Malaysia in the Asia Champions Trophy final at home, the Indian team would like to better their medal colour from the last time when they had to be satisfied with bronze. Sreejesh said India’s main focus is at the Asian Games at the moment.

“So the preparation for Asian Games started from long time. And you know, it’s a cycle of four years. So once you are done with the one Asian Games, and you are just moving into the next one,” added the 35-year-old.

With the Asian Games and Paris Olympics in less than a year’s time, Sreejesh reiterated that fitness of team will definitely is of utmost priority and all these tournaments will be really challenging. “See, the only thing is to confirm that, okay, if the team is getting qualified, the team is going to play (Paris Olympics).

“And it’s only about the players, how they are performing and their fitness definitely matters. And it’s always going to be a really challenging period for us because Asian Games after that one more year, it’s less than one year, where you need to perform well to become a medal contender in the Olympics. So yeah, it’s going to be a really good tournament for us,” concluded Sreejesh.

This edition of the Asian Games was scheduled to happen in 2022 but due to COVID pandemic, was postponed for a year. In the last edition in Jakarta, the Indian contingent brought home 70 medals, including 16 gold.















