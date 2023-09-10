September 10, 2023

#BHAvPAK Trends on Twitter X During India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Amidst Bharat Name Change Debate

The match has been temporarily halted due to heavy rain. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.

IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan, Bharat, Bharat name change, Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan rain
#BHAvPAK Trends on Twitter X During India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Amidst Bharat Name Change Debate. (Image: Twitter)

Colombo, Sri Lanka: The whole of social media started debating over renaming India’s name to Bharat on 5th September after a G20 Summit invitation was written ‘President of Bharat’ instead of India. An outrage broke out with many former cricketers, politicians and other distinguished personalities supported the name change citing that the name ‘India’ was given by the Britishers and it’s high time that the original name ‘Bharat’ should be officially put back to use.

During the India vs Pakistan, high-voltage Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, fans started trending #BHAvPAK on Twitter ‘X’ on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Colombo in support of Bharat name change.

Here are some of the posts with the trending hashtag:-

Persistent rain had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

As per the revised playing conditions, if no more play happens on Sunday due to inclement weather, then the game will continue from the point of interruption with no overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs are needed to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result.










