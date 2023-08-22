August 22, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Bhuvneshwar Kumar REVEALS Virat Kohlis Alternative Career Option Could be WWE

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar REVEALS Virat Kohli’s Alternative Career Option Could be WWE

Asia Cup 2023: Recently during the IPL, Kohli got into a feud with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar news, Bhuvneshwar Kumar age, Bhuvneshwar Kumar updates, Bhuvneshwar Kumar wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar ipl, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, CEAT Awards, Cricket news, Asia Cup
Bhuvi on Kohli

Delhi: In an event on Monday, the Indian ODI squad for the Asia Cup was announced. While players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to return to the side after a well-deserved break, the preparation for the Asia Cup would start. During the event, veteran India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was asked about Kohli’s possible alternative career option. To that, Bhuvneshwar revealed that it could be ‘WWE’. Recently during the IPL, Kohli got into a feud with Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir.

“Virat Kohli thinks he’s the best bowler in the team, we’re always scared when he bowls that he doesn’t get injured due to his bowling action,” Bhuvneshwar also added in a humorous fashion.

Meanwhile, with a few players still in Dublin for the T20I series versus Ireland, the rest like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly going to reach Bangalore on August 23 for a five-day preparatory camp ahead of the Asia Cup. Both Rohit and Kohli were on a break and hence for them – they would rejoin the group. It is likely to be a conditioning camp where the fitness of a few players would also be monitored closely.

The squad features all predicted names, including Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who had missed a large chuck of India’s matches this year due to injury. The team made some bold calls and added young Tilak Varma to the Asia Cup squad. The team also retained Suryakumar Yadav despite his ordinary numbers in ODIs.

Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

REVEALED! Why MS Dhoni-Led Team India Did Not Pick Rohit Sharma For 2011 World Cup

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Tilak Varma Thanks India Captain Rohit Sharma After Getting Picked For Asia Cup Squad

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Ishan Kishan Likely to Edge KL Rahul in Team India Squad For Pakistan Game at Asia Cup

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Anand Sweets Revolutionises the Gifting Experience with the Innovative ‘Wish App’

39 mins ago
2 min read

Coimbatore’s Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Inaugurates “Unmedicated ChildBirth Center” to Embrace the Essence of Natural Birth

39 mins ago
2 min read

Lovely Professional University (LPU) Receives Highest NAAC Grade ‘A++’

39 mins ago
5 min read

Namaste Vietnam Festival 2023 Culminates Amidst Overwhelming Response

39 mins ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights