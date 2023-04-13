Home

IPL 2023: Big Jolt To Rajasthan Royals; Sanju Samson Fined Rs 12 Lakhs After Chennai Super Kings Match

As it was the team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offenses, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

Chennai: Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during match 17 of Indian Premier League 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

A brilliant all-around effort by Ravichandran Ashwin (30 runs & 2-25) and a fine half-century by Jos Buttler (52) helped Rajasthan prevail over Chennai Super Kings by three runs in a thrilling IPL match.

Buttler had helped Rajasthan Royals recover from the shock of losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) and with help from Devdutt Padikkal (38), Ashwin (30) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 not out) helped them reach a competitive 175/8 in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first by CSK.

Chasing a target of 176 on a slow turner and with dew coming down in copious amounts was expected to be easy for Chennai Super Kings in what was the 200th match for Dhoni as captain.

Rajasthan Royals thus scored their third win in four matches and jumped to the top spot on better net run rate after a tie with Lucknow Super Giants with six points each.

Brilliant bowling by Rajasthan Royals spinner Ashwin (2-25) and Chahal (2-27) off their respective four overs had hampered Chennai Super Kings’ chase as they had recovered from losing an early wicket to reach 78/1 in the 10th over.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 175/8 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 52, Devdutt Padikkal 38, R Ashwin 30, Shimron Hetmyer 30 not out; Ravindra Jadeja 2-21, Tushar Deshpande 2-37, Akash Singh 2-40) beat Chennai Super Kings 172/6 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 50, Ajinkya Rahane 31, M.S Dhoni 32 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 25 not out; r Ashwin 2-25, Yuzvendra Chahal 2-27) by 3 runs.

With IANS Inputs












