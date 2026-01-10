Home

Sports

Big move by Neeraj Chopra before Asian Games 2026, decides to part ways with…

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and javelin legend Jan Zelezny have mutually ended their coaching stint after a season of growth, trust, and shared passion for the sport.

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj spoke about the privilege of learning from Jan Zelezny

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Neeraj is set to take charge of his own coaching path

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra parted ways with javelin great Jan Zelezny to bring their coaching association to an end, drawing the curtain on a partnership shaped by growth, trust, and shared purpose. In their first competition together, Neeraj surpassed the 90-metre mark for the first time in his career, and shattered one of javelin’s most revered milestones and cementing his place among the world’s elite while creating a defining moment for Indian athletics.Speaking about the journey, Neeraj spoke about the privilege of learning from an athlete he had idolised since childhood. Training under Jan introduced him to a new range of exercises, technical insights, and fresh perspectives that helped elevate his game. “Working with Jan opened my eyes to so many new ideas. The way he thinks about technique, rhythm, and movement is incredible, and I learned a lot from every single session we had together,” Neeraj said.Jan Zelezny reflected on his partnership and the strides they made together, “Working with an athlete like Neeraj was a great experience. I’m glad we met and were able to work together, that I got him to break the 90-meter barrier for the first time. Apart from the World Championships, he finished at worst second and that is not a bad record. Unfortunately, the back injury 12 days before Tokyo significantly affected his chances. He has huge potential for the coming years. Our relationship is very positive also on the human side and we will continue to stay in touch, we will definitely meet at some training camp or, for example, on vacation with our families in Europe or India,” explained Jan Zelezny.Neeraj is all set to take charge of his own coaching path. After working with some of the best minds in the sport, he feels confident in applying the most effective elements from each experience. At this point in his career, he trusts his understanding of his body and his technique more than ever. “I’m looking forward to what 2026 has in store. I started my preparation in early November. As always, the goal is to stay healthy, and I am already excited to be competing again soon,” Neeraj said. “At the same time, I’m especially looking ahead to the year with the World Championships in 2027, and the big goal beyond that is the Olympic Games in 2028.” With the collaboration concluding, Neeraj reflects on the journey with appreciation and respect, “What I’m most proud about is the friendship I’ve built with someone who has been my idol all my life. Jan is not only the best javelin thrower of all time, but also one of the best human beings I have ever met.”