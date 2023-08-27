August 27, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

‘Big Opportunity For India To Lift World Cup In Home Conditions’: Mithali Raj

2 min read
4 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • ‘Big Opportunity For India To Lift World Cup In Home Conditions’: Mithali Raj

Former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj said ‘Men in Blue’ have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year.



Published: August 27, 2023 8:55 PM IST


By PTI

| Edited by Nikhil

ODI World Cup, World Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, 50-over World Cup, ODI World Cup 2023, Mithali Raj,
ODI World Cup 2023 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former captain of Indian women’s cricket team Mithali Raj on Sunday said ‘Men in Blue’ have a big opportunity to lift the ICC World Cup in home conditions later this year.

The global showpiece event will be played in India across October and November, and the hosts are aiming to bag another World Cup after winning it in 1983 and 2011.

“As an Indian cricket fan, I would want India to play in the final. It is a big opportunity. We are the host nation and the conditions are in our favour.

“If they (team) do well, we will get another opportunity to lift the World Cup,” Mithali, who was here to witness the Women’s Premier League final, told reporters.

Mithali, the highest run-scorer in WODIs with 7805 runs, said women’s cricket has a lot of potential to grow in the valley.

“For past two to three years, the BCCI has been making a lot of efforts to promote the women’s game and women players.

“The WIPL this year has also gone well and it is good for the sports profile. We hope that many players will come up from the state in the next two to three years,” she said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha rated the tournament a very good initiative.

“I watched the match. I have said time and again that there is no dearth of talent (in the state). The Jammu and Kashmir Administration is making efforts to help girls progress in every field.

“I am sure that the next phase of development in Jammu and Kashmir will be led by women,” he added.










Source link

More Stories

3 min read

‘Asia Cup 2023 Will Test Bowlers’ Readiness For 50-Overs Cricket’: Wasim Akram

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action At 11:45 PM IST

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abid Ali Demands Strict Criticism For Babar Azam If Captains Fails To Perform

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

3 min read

‘Asia Cup 2023 Will Test Bowlers’ Readiness For 50-Overs Cricket’: Wasim Akram

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action At 11:45 PM IST

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

‘Big Opportunity For India To Lift World Cup In Home Conditions’: Mithali Raj

4 hours ago admin
2 min read

Abid Ali Demands Strict Criticism For Babar Azam If Captains Fails To Perform

4 hours ago admin