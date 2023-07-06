Home

Big Setback For Bangladesh Ahead of ODI World Cup As Captain Tamim Iqbal Announces Retirement

As a Test batter, Tamim scored 5134 runs, the second highest for Bangladesh at an average of 38.89, with ten centuries in 70 matches.

In test Cricket, Tamim scored 5134 runs the second highest for Bangladesh at an average of 38.89 with ten centuries in 70 matches (Pic: AP).

New Delhi: Just three months before the World Cup in India, Tamim Iqbal, the ODI captain for Bangladesh, announced his retirement from international cricket. His 16-year international career came to an end. Tamim made the statement at a press conference he organised in Chattogram on Thursday, a day after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in the first of three ODIs. Tamim was visibly upset and in tears, as he made the announcement.

Wednesday’s game was his 241st ODI in which he has amassed 8313 runs the most for Bangladesh in the format. Having played 70 Tests, Tamim has the second-highest tally for Bangladesh batters in the format with 7188 runs.

An icon of Bangladesh cricket 🇧🇩 Tamim Iqbal announces his international retirement 👉 https://t.co/47EUHy1XmB pic.twitter.com/N587NJRcWI — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) July 6, 2023

Tamim Iqbal called for a sudden press conference at 12 PM (local time) and made the announcement. He was extremely emotional and also broke down while making the announcement. Tamim’s decision comes as a massive shock to Bangladesh cricket with only three months to go for the World Cup in India.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers,” Tamim said.

Tamim Iqbal played 70 Test matches for Bangladesh, amassing 5134 runs at an average of 38.89 and 10 tonnes. He last participated in the game in April when he faced Ireland. He played 241 ODI matches, scoring 8313 runs at an average of 36.62, with 14 centuries and 56 half-centuries. Tamim also finishes his career as Bangladesh’s leading ODI run-scorer. Tamim was a member of the Bangladesh squad that defeated team India in the World Cup match in 2007. In the pursuit, the left-hander had amassed the decisive half-century.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has not yet appointed a replacement as Shakib Al Hasan will continue to lead the squad in T20I matches, while Litton Das leads the side in tests.















