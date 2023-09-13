September 13, 2023

Big Setback For Bangladesh as Mushfiqur Rahim To Miss India Clash At Colombo

1 hour ago


Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will be missing his Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023 against India which is going to be held on September 15 Friday.

Mushfiqur Rahim To Miss India Clash At Colombo. (Pic: IANS)

New Delhi: Big setback for Bangladesh as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will be missing his Super Four match in the Asia Cup 2023 against India which is going to be held on September 15 Friday. Mushfiqur had flown back home after Bangladesh’s loss to Sri Lanka by 21 runs in the Super Four match at Colombo on September 9 to attend the birth of his second child, a baby girl.

Though he was initially slated to come back for the match against India on September 15, BCB said in its release that Mushfiqur has been granted an extension of leave to be with his wife Jannatul Kefayat Mondy, and newborn child in Dhaka.

“Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering, and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time. We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game,” said Mohammed Jalal Yunus, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman.

The veteran is one of Bangladesh’s most profolic batter and has been a crucial member of the team for many years. The wicketkeeper batter is known for his solid defense and his ability to score runs in all conditions and take the game away from the opposition. With 7388 in 255 ODI matches, averaging 37.12, including nine centuries and 45 half-centuries. He has also taken 222 catches and effected 55 stumpings in the format.

In this continental showpiece, the wicketkeeper batter couldn’t impress his performance from the bat as Mushfiqur amassed 131 runs in four innings with just one half century. However, he was good with his wicketkeeping skills as he took five catches and effecting a stumping.

In this Asia Cup, he scored 131 runs in four innings, including a half-century, while taking . With Mushfiqur to be absent for the clash against India, Anamul Haque Bijoy is slated to get a game, on the account of being the lone wicket-keeper remaining in the Bangladesh team.










