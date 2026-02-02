The skincare brand brings its newest innovation, Paint & Peel Liquid Pimple Patch, courtside—highlighting the power of preparation, confidence, and performance under pressure

NEW YORK

Feb. 2, 2026



BIORÉ® SKINCARE TEAMS UP WITH UCONN MEN’S & WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TO HELP FANS AND PLAYERS “PREGAME THEIR PIMPLES”



/PRNewswire/ — Bioré®, a brand known for setting trends and taking an unconventional approach to acne care by fighting smarter, not harder, has been named thefor the 2026 season in a new partnership with the. The collaboration spotlights the brand’s latest innovation, Bioré® Paint & Peel® Liquid Pimple Patch, a fast-acting, paint-on, peel-off acne treatment designed to help pimples look and feel better in as little as 4 hours — even while worn during the day.As the official acne care sponsor of UConn Basketball, Bioré® brand will be working alongside athletes whose skin is constantly pushed to the limit — sweat, long days, late nights, and nonstop intensity. Through this partnership, Paint & Peel® Liquid Pimple Patch will be showcased in real-world, high-pressure environments that reflect the everyday stressors consumers experience, reinforcing the product’s performance when timing matters most. Unlike traditional pimple patches, Paint & Peel ® Liquid Pimple Patch features an invisible liquid formula that dries into a clear film and treats acne while it’s being worn. The innovative application system seals in the acne treatment for better results and makes it easy to fit into real routines — whether you’re heading to class, the big game, or a big night out — without covering skin with visible patches or gunk. The campaign taps into a relatable truth: when big moments are coming up, timing matters. Paint & Peel helps consumers get ahead of pimples before they get worse, delivering fast, visible improvement without disrupting daily life. “UConn represents excellence, confidence, and showing up when it matters most,” said Marissa Vallillo, Director of Marketing at Bioré® Skincare. “Both the men’s and women’s programs understand what it means to perform under pressure. That mindset aligns perfectly with Paint & Peel — a fast-acting acne treatment designed to help treat pimples quickly when timing matters. It’s about having a solution you can rely on in real life, not just overnight.” “UConn Basketball is built on preparation, confidence, and performing when the pressure is highest — values our student-athletes live every day, on and off the court,” said David Benedict, Director of Athletics at the University of Connecticut. “Partnering with Bioré® allows us to align with a brand that understands the importance of showing up ready in real life. This collaboration speaks to the full student-athlete experience and brings a relevant, innovative solution to moments that matter most.” As part of the partnership, Bioré® brand will roll out arena advertising, digital and social content featuring UConn student-athletes alongside a network of lifestyle and beauty creators. The partnership will also come to life inside the arena through sampling and high-energy fan activations, with Paint & Peel® Liquid Pimple Patch samples distributed throughout the venue and integrated into halftime games and giveaways. By merging the worlds of basketball, beauty, and self-confidence, Bioré® brand and UConn are redefining what it means to show up ready — on and off the court.is available at, andfor

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands recognized worldwide for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. portfolio includes; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® hair care, Ban® antiperspirants, as well as Goldwell®, KMS® and Oribe® professional hair care and Molton Brown® products for body and home. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kao Corporation.UConn Athletics has a championship pedigree with 24 NCAA championships and countless conference titles across 21 Division I athletic teams. The University of Connecticut supports nearly 600 student-athletes and competes in the BIG EAST Conference, Hockey East (men's and women's ice hockey) and CAA (women's rowing).Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield's presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors' Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.