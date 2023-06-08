Home

BIZARRE 22-Year-Old Stat Shows India Could Still Win WTC Final at Oval vs Australia

WTC Final 2023: Twenty-two years back when India hosted Australia at Chennai, the score at stumps on Day 1 was similar.

London: Thanks to a dominating display by Australia, they are well and truly in command of the World Test Championship final after the opening day at the Kennington Oval on Wednesday. Now India are way behind, after Australia finished at 327 for three at stumps. While everyone reckons Australia are firm favourites from here, a bizarre stat has started doing the rounds which proves India still have a chance of making a comeback. Twenty-two years back when India hosted Australia at Chennai, the score at stumps on Day 1 was similar. Australia was 326 for three in 2001 in Chennai. On Day 2, India went on to bowl out Australia for 391 and eventually went on to win the Test match.

Meanwhile, Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

The first hour of the second day would be important for both sides. While India look to break the partnership, Australia will look to strengthen their position further in the finale.















