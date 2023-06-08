Menu
BJP Flag Spotted During WTC Final in Oval, London | VIRAL PIC

WTC Final: While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.

BJP Flag (Image: Twitter)

London: The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) recieved massive response from fans who turned out in huge numbers at the Kennington Oval in London on Wednesday. While the Indian fans were in huge numbers, what made news was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) flag at the venue. Fans in the stands were holding the flag while the match was happening. While it is drawing massive reactions on social space, the identity of the people carrying the flag is yet to be known.

Here is the picture of the same that is now going viral on social space:

Meanwhile, Australia reached 327 for 3 at stumps on the the opening day of their World Test Championship Final against India here on Wednesday. Travis Head and Steve Smith were batting on 146 and 95 respectively at close of play on Day 1 as Australia added 157 runs in the final session which had 34 overs without losing any wicket. The duo added 251 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand. Earlier, Australia, who were invited to bat, had added 97 runs in the post-lunch session in 28 overs for the loss of one wicket. They were 73 for 2 at lunch after opener David Warner made 43 off 60 balls. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each on the day.

The first hour of the second day would be important for both sides. While India look to break the partnership, Australia will look to strengthen their position further in the finale.










