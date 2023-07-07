BLB vs DEV Dream11 Prediction and Fantasy Cricket Tips for ECS Hungary T10 2023 Match 22 GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 7, Friday

Home

Sports

BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 7, Friday

Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, BLB vs DEV Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BLB vs DEV Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series.

BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, BLB vs DEV Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BLB vs DEV Playing 11s ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Series. BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10 Hungary 2023 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Blinders Blizzards vs Debrecen Vikings, Playing 11s For Today’s Match GB Oval 2.45 PM IST July 7, Friday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Hungary 2022 toss between Blinders Blizzards and Debrecen Vikings will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 7, 2.45 PM IST



Venue: GB Oval, Szodliget.

BLB vs DEV Dream11 Team

Captain: M Bhaiji

Vice-Captain: A Khan

Wicketkeeper: M Ikram, M Khan, M Bhaiji

Batsmen: H Noori

All-Rounders: A Khan, T Hafeez

Bowlers: A Shabaz, U Habib, F Iqbal, K Ilankoon, P Vashi.

BLB vs DEV Squads

Blinders Blizzards: Adnan Khan, Mutte Ikram, Maaz Bhaiji, Irfan Khan, Abdul Wajid, Bilal Muringakkodan, Abu Baker, Waqar Khalid, Omer Zahid, Nishantha Liyanage, Ahmed Hafeez, Reza Arif, Muhammad Hasnain, Mohid Ali, Ali Shahbaz, Sanju Karunarathne, Sharafali Nazar, Kalpa Ilankoon, Faizan Shaukat, Pranav Vashi, Basit Usman, Andrew Rajapathy

Debrecen Vikings: Usama Kajla, Ahmed Khan, Mamoon Khan, Hafizullah Noori, Mammond Khan, Wahab Baig, Ali Shan Nawaz, Tahir Hafeez, Hasnain Fia, Usama Habib, Faris Iqbal, Hassan Nazir, Suleman Muhammad, Usaar Ghori, Mohammad Rakib, Parviz Khyber, Muhammad Javed, Abdul Sultan, Muhammad Tanveer, Hritik Jesani















