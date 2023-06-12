Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Blue Tigers Aim To Seal Final Spot

By: admin

Date:


  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Aim To Seal Final Spot

live

India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot against Vanuatu. Follow live updates of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 match between India and Vanuatu.

India vs Vanuatu, India vs Vanuatu Live, India vs Vanuatu Live Score, India vs Vanuatu News, India vs Vanuatu Updates, India vs Vanuatu Latest News, India vs Vanuatu Latest Updates, India vs Vanuatu Latest Pics, India vs Vanuatu Football, India vs Vanuatu Football Match, India vs Vanuatu Football News, India vs Vanuatu Football, India vs Vanuatu Football Live, India vs Vanuatu Football, India vs Vanuatu Football When and Where to Watch, India vs Vanuatu Football When to Watch, India vs Vanuatu Venue, India vs Vanuatu Timings, India vs Vanuatu Football News, India vs Vanuatu Football Updates, India vs Vanuatu Indian Footballer, India vs Vanuatu for Intercontinental Cup 2023, India vs Vanuatu for Intercontinental Cup 2023, India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup, India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup Updates, India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023 Live Streaming When And Where To Watch, Intercontinental Cup, Intercontinental Cup 2023, Intercontinental Cup India matches, Sunil Chhetri, Sunil Chhetri news, Sunil Chhetri latest news
LIVE India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023: Blue Tigers Aim To Seal Final Spot.

LIVE | India vs Vanuatu Intercontinental Cup 2023

Bhubaneswar: Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac feels that hot and humid conditions here would give hosts an advantage in their Intercontinental Cup match against Vanuatu at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday. India got the better of Mongolia in their opening match by 2-0 and now will be looking to seal final spot.

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh and Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh and Rahul Bheke, Liston Colaco, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Udanta Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rowllin Borges and Nandha Kumar, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali and Ishan Pandita.

Vanuatu Squad: Anthony Tawia, Massing Kalotang, Brian Kaltak, Tasso Jeffery, James Chilia, Jason Thomas, Timothy Loic Messeck Boulet, Lee Taiwia, Raoul Coulon, Selwyn Vatu, Claude Aru, Alick John, Michel Coulon, Lency Philip, Joe Moses, Johnathan Spookey Jack, Goddin Tenene, Jean Pierre Taussi, Barry Kalpovi, John Well Wohale, Jordy Tasip, Alex Saniel, Azariah Soromon.




  • 6:17 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: Facts about Vanuatu | Vanuatu are ranked 164th in the world and compete in the OFC region. Their highest FIFA rank has been 130th. They came fourth on 4 different occasions in the OFC Nations Cup. Vanuatu won tournaments in Melanesia Cup and Wantok Cup and their biggest ever win has been a whopping 18-0 victory over Kiribati.



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: “It’s an outstanding stadium here. It’s a new experience for the boys to play on such pitches. We don’t have facilities like these back in Vanuatu. We’re really enjoying it here and are looking forward to facing India on Monday,” he added.



  • 6:06 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: “We knew it was going to be difficult against a tough side like Lebanon, but it was a good game. Being here is a great experience for the Vanuatu team. We’ve never played teams like India, Lebanon and Mongolia before. It’s always challenging to play in Asia,” Mermer said.



  • 6:05 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: On the other hand, despite the defeat against Lebanon, Vanuatu head coach Etienne Mermer was proud of his side and had encouraging words to say.



  • 5:47 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: Sharing his thoughts on the possible challenge posed by the 164-ranked Vanuatu side, Stimac said: “We took everything (about Vanuatu) from the game they played against Lebanon. It’s obvious that they are a physical side. They have their strengths and weaknesses, so we need to get ready for such a game.”



  • 5:46 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: From the current India squad, left-back Akash Mishra was the only one who travelled to the Southern Pacific nation with that batch.



  • 5:45 PM IST


    LIVE IND vs VAN, Intercontinental Cup: While the senior men’s team is set to face Vanuatu for the first time, the India U-18 side has previously toured Vanuatu in 2019, beating the hosts 1-0 en route to winning the OFC Youth Development Tournament in Port Vila.













Source link

Previous article
When and Where to Watch Football Match Online Disney+ Hotstar and on TV Star Sports
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

.

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights