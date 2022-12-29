Boca Juniors and Racing to play Argentine Tremendous Cup in Abu Dhabi on January 20
The Argentine Tremendous Cup will likely be performed exterior the nation for the primary time in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 20 when Boca Juniors face Racing Membership, the nation’s soccer affiliation (AFA) mentioned on Thursday.
The AFA and the Abu Dhabi Sports activities Council (ADSC) signed a four-year partnership in June 2022 to have a collection of soccer occasions between each nations.
“After the first successful experience of Argentina’s last friendly match with the United Arab Emirates National Team just before the start of the World Cup, the ADSC and the AFA continued their plans to strengthen football and sporting ties with the organisation of the Argentine Super Cup Final 2022 agreed for Friday 20 January 2023,” AFA mentioned in an announcement on Thursday.
Boca Juniors was topped league champion in October whereas Racing Membership gained the Champions Cup in November.
