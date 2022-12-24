Defender Gemma Bonner will return to Liverpool after 4 years, the Girls’s Tremendous League membership introduced on Saturday.

Bonner captained Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles, in 2013 and 2014, throughout her six-year tenure earlier than she joined Manchester Metropolis, the place she gained the League Cup and two FA Cups.

The 31-year-old will be a part of Liverpool, topic to worldwide clearance and formal approvals, following her stint with Racing Louisville within the Nationwide Girls’s Soccer League in the USA.

“I was here for quite a while before, it was a hard decision to leave but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool,” mentioned Bonner, who has 11 caps for England.

“Now the time feels right.”

At Liverpool, Bonner shall be reunited with supervisor Matt Beard after they labored collectively throughout her first spell.

Liverpool are ninth (out of 12) within the WSL this season on the winter break.