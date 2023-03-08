0 C
New York

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I Won

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 5 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I Won’t Appreciate Test Matches Finishing In 2.5 Days, Says Gautam Gambhir

As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it’s not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.



Published: March 8, 2023 12:26 PM IST


By IANS

India vs Australia, India vs Australia news, India vs Australia updates, India vs Australia live update, India vs Australia score, India vs Australia live score, Border- Gavaskar Trophy, Border- Gavaskar Trophy news, Border- Gavaskar Trophy updates,Border- Gavaskar Trophy matches,Border- Gavaskar Trophy 2023, Gautam Gambhir
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I Won’t Appreciate Test Matches Finishing In 2.5 Days, Says Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: Former India opener Gautram Gambhir has said that matches finishing in two and a half days is not the best advertisement for Test cricket.

The first three Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy concluded within three days each.

As the debate around the nature of the pitches prepared for the first three Tests continue, Gambhir admitted that it’s not nice to see Test matches being wrapped up in 2.5 days.

“I feel, yes, playing on turning tracks is fine, but I won’t appreciate Test matches finishing in 2.5 days. We want to see tight finishes, like the one we saw in the New Zealand vs England Test. (If a Test goes to) 4th or 5th day, it is fine. But 2.5 days is too short,” Gambhir told Sports Today.




Published Date: March 8, 2023 12:26 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh