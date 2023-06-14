Menu
Border Gavaskar Trophy In WTC 2023-25 Cycle To Be Played Over Five Tests For First Time Since 1992

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be hosted by Australia between November 2024 and January 2025. It will also be a part of WTC 2023-25 cycle.

India and Australia played the final of WTC 2021-23. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia will be played over five Tests for the first time since 1992 in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the International Cricket Council revealed on Wednesday.

Following their loss against Australia in the WTC final 2023, Rohit Sharma’s men will kick-start their WTC 2023-25 cycle with a two-match Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean. India will play in Dominica (July 12-16) and Trinidad (July 20-24).

After the West Indies series, India will travel to South Africa between December 2023 and January 2024 before returning home and host England in a five-match series in January-February 2024.

Then the Indian team will play hosts to Bangladesh in September-October 2024. New Zealand are scheduled to visit India next for a three-match Test series in October-November 2024 before finally travelling Down Under for the BGT between November 2024 and January 2025.

For the record, India have played both WTC finals (2021 and 2023) and lost both. The WTC 2023-25 cycle starts with the five-match Ashes series that starts on June 16 in England and the final will be played at Lord’s. Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies are the nine teams in WTC 2023-25 cycle.

Each of the nine teams will play three home and away series over the two-year period. Teams will be getting 12 points for a win, six for a tie and four for a draw.










