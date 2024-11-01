Border-Gavaskar Trophy – India shelve intra-squad Perth match in favour of training, centre-wicket

The first Test against Australia in Perth will be India’s first competitive match on tour after the BCCI scrapped a three-day intra-squad game at the WACA.

Bidding for a third straight Test series victory in Australia, India's tour was set to start against India A in a warm-up behind closed doors from November 15-17.

But India’s hierarchy have changed plans and instead opted for the squad to train during those three days, which will include net sessions and centre wicket match simulation scenarios at the WACA.

Australia will likely train at the WACA after India’s stint at the ground in what will be important preparation for some players who have had limited matches under their belt.

“Going to be some good centre wickets with our boys bowling in Perth, in similar conditions to what you’re going to get at Optus Stadium. [It’s] probably going to be enough,” Steven Smith recently said about preparing for the Test series with centre wicket practice at the WACA.

India had initially decided on an intra-squad game as their sole warm-up before the first Test starting on November 22 rather than a practice match against an Australian domestic side.

The intra-squad match at the WACA was set to be played behind closed doors at the request of India’s hierarchy. There had been hope initially that the game would be open to the public much like India’s two matches against a WA XI side before the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Near capacity crowds of around 2500 fans at the WACA, which is currently under redevelopment, attended those matches with a AU$5 entry fee going towards the WA Cricket Foundation.

India’s squad is set to depart for Australia shortly after the third and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai finishes on November 5.

Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India A were supposed to play India’s Test squad after their four-day matches against Australia A in Mackay and the MCG.