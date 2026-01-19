The Times Of Bengal

Boticário Appoints Kaká as the Global Face of Malbec

One of the world’s greatest football players, Kaká, is chosen to project the men’s fragrance brand internationally

SAO PAULO , Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — O Boticário, Brazil’s most loved fragrance brand*, elevates the men’s fragrance category by announcing Kaká as the new global ambassador for Malbec. In a year of great importance for world football, when the sport dominates cultural conversations, this partnership represents a strategic move that reinforces the brand’s premium positioning and expands its international presence. By associating with Kaká—one of the greatest names in global sports—Malbec aligns itself with a trajectory of success that transcends the football pitch.