DC Vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Bottom-Scrapers Delhi Capitals Face Punjab Kings As Both Sides’ Struggles Increase

Punjab Kings have lost three and won two matches in their last five encounters and have 10 points from 11 games in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the IPL 2023 points table. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: It is never a happy place to be, being last on any list and Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves where they have been for a very long time now – at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 points tally. With seven losses from 11 matches, and just 8 points, DC’s race is all but run and there doesn’t seem to be any rainbow at the end of the course.

As for their next rivals, Punjab Kings (PBKS), they too aren’t particularly flattering, and this battle for points has bruised and dented them almost as much. Both sides are up for points from the next engagement, but that just may not be enough in the final run.

DC were beginning to look better with three wins from four matches before they met Chennai Super Kings (CSK), on a dodgy Chidambaram Stadium track. For a while, DC actually believed that they might just upset CSK, but that wasn’t to be, as the batting once more fell in a heap.

As for PBKS, they would also like to forget most of their outings. Their match with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens was another abject reflection of how little they are getting from their batters, barring the old war-horse Shikhar Dhawan, and how Sam Curran, the most expensive buy in the auction last year, has been a total failure.

Two consecutive losses and three defeats out the last five matches – enough to show where PBKS are. Ten points from 11 games is poor.

Losing, like winning, can be contagious and PBKS have somehow lost their feeling. They simply do not seem to have players who really believe and have the will to overcome odds. In fact, PBKS look way worse in this department than even DC. The latter at least have shown signs of a fight on occasion.

Rather a dismal situation for both sides. DC meet PBKS twice in the gap of four days, at home and then in the cooler climes of Dharamsala, before ending their league campaign against CSK at home.

As for PBKS, barring the two Delhi matches, they stay in Dharamsala to meet Rajasthan Royals in their last league game.

As things stand, this could well be the end of the road for either side, with nothing to show for it. Quite a dismal scenario in which to keep your focus and form intact, especially when you have been struggling with both for the entire tournament.















