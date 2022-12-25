December 25, 2022
In sports activities, Boxing Day commemorates the return of motion to the sector for the primary day after Christmas. Yearly, December 26 is called “Boxing Day” in all sports activities world wide.

In soccer, the Premier League in England is famed for its Boxing Day fixtures, whereas Boxing Day Take a look at matches in Melbourne are one of many main sporting occasions on December twenty sixth.

Right here’s a take a look at the schedule for Boxing Day

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (EPL)

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Gtech Neighborhood Stadium, Brentford, 6:00 PM, IST

Crystal Palace vs. Fulham

Sellhurst Park Stadium, London, 08:30 PM, IST

Everton vs. Wolves

Goodison Park, Liverpool, 08:30 PM, IST

Leicester vs. Newcastle United

King Energy Stadium, Leicester, 08:30 PM, IST

Southampton vs. Brighton

St. Mary Stadium, Southampton, 08:30 PM, IST

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool

Villa Park, Birmingham, 11:00 PM, IST

Arsenal vs West Ham

Emirates Stadium, London, 01:30 AM, IST (twenty seventh Dec

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE (ISL)

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 07:30 PM, IST

CRICKET

INTERNATIONAL

Australia vs South Africa

Melbourne Cricket Floor, Melbourne, 5:00 AM, IST

Pakistan vs New Zealand

Nationwide Stadium, Karachi, 10:30 AM, IST

BIG BASH LEAGUE

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars

Sydney Cricket Floor, Sydney, 12:35 PM, IST

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers

Perth Stadium, Perth, 3:45 PM, IST

SUPER SMASH

Canterbury vs Auckland

Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:00 AM, IST



