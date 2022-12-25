Boxing day sports activities 2022-23: Cricket, soccer fixtures, venues, time in IST
In sports activities, Boxing Day commemorates the return of motion to the sector for the primary day after Christmas. Yearly, December 26 is called “Boxing Day” in all sports activities world wide.
In soccer, the Premier League in England is famed for its Boxing Day fixtures, whereas Boxing Day Take a look at matches in Melbourne are one of many main sporting occasions on December twenty sixth.
Right here’s a take a look at the schedule for Boxing Day
ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (EPL)
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Gtech Neighborhood Stadium, Brentford, 6:00 PM, IST
Crystal Palace vs. Fulham
Sellhurst Park Stadium, London, 08:30 PM, IST
Everton vs. Wolves
Goodison Park, Liverpool, 08:30 PM, IST
Leicester vs. Newcastle United
King Energy Stadium, Leicester, 08:30 PM, IST
Southampton vs. Brighton
St. Mary Stadium, Southampton, 08:30 PM, IST
Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
Villa Park, Birmingham, 11:00 PM, IST
Arsenal vs West Ham
Emirates Stadium, London, 01:30 AM, IST (twenty seventh Dec
INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE (ISL)
Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC
Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 07:30 PM, IST
CRICKET
INTERNATIONAL
Australia vs South Africa
Melbourne Cricket Floor, Melbourne, 5:00 AM, IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand
Nationwide Stadium, Karachi, 10:30 AM, IST
BIG BASH LEAGUE
Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars
Sydney Cricket Floor, Sydney, 12:35 PM, IST
Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers
Perth Stadium, Perth, 3:45 PM, IST
SUPER SMASH
Canterbury vs Auckland
Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 10:00 AM, IST