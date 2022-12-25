In sports activities, Boxing Day commemorates the return of motion to the sector for the primary day after Christmas. Yearly, December 26 is called “Boxing Day” in all sports activities world wide.

In soccer, the Premier League in England is famed for its Boxing Day fixtures, whereas Boxing Day Take a look at matches in Melbourne are one of many main sporting occasions on December twenty sixth.

Right here’s a take a look at the schedule for Boxing Day

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE (EPL) Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur Gtech Neighborhood Stadium, Brentford, 6:00 PM, IST Crystal Palace vs. Fulham Sellhurst Park Stadium, London, 08:30 PM, IST Everton vs. Wolves Goodison Park, Liverpool, 08:30 PM, IST Leicester vs. Newcastle United King Energy Stadium, Leicester, 08:30 PM, IST Southampton vs. Brighton St. Mary Stadium, Southampton, 08:30 PM, IST Aston Villa vs. Liverpool Villa Park, Birmingham, 11:00 PM, IST Arsenal vs West Ham Emirates Stadium, London, 01:30 AM, IST (twenty seventh Dec

INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE (ISL) Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, 07:30 PM, IST