As an independent public charity, the Boyne Forever Foundation (BFF) will focus its efforts on three priorities that reflect the heart of Boyne Resorts’ identity: investing in the communities where resorts are located, caring for the people who bring these resorts to life, and protecting the environment. “The Boyne Forever Foundation is a strengthening of our commitment to the values that have always defined us by uniting the efforts of each resort into an organized mission,” said Stephen Kircher, CEO of Boyne Resorts and President of the BFF Board. “For nearly eight decades, our family has understood that stewarding these mountain communities, the land, and our people is both a privilege and a responsibility. Through this independent foundation, we are formalizing and reinforcing those commitments: profound respect for the environment, advocacy for the communities that host our resorts, and gratitude to the employees and guests who carry this legacy forward.” Supporting the Foundation’s mission is professional snowboarder and BFF Ambassador Zoe Kalapos, a Michigan native whose lifelong connection to Boyne began when her father bought her first snowboard at The Highlands at age 5. “Boyne has always been more than just a place to ride for me; it’s where I became who I am as an athlete and as a person,” said Kalapos. “The work of the Boyne Forever Foundation ensures that the next generation of athletes, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts will have the same opportunities I had: world-class mountains, strong communities to support them, and access to the sports that can change their lives. Protecting these places and investing in the people who call them home isn’t just about enjoying what we love today; it’s about passing on a legacy that empowers future generations to dream big and achieve their goals on the mountain and beyond.” Leading the Foundation is Executive Director Michelle Wein, a native Michigander who grew up skiing at Boyne Mountain and serves as an Assistant Patrol Director for Boyne Mountain’s Ski Patrol, embodying the authentic relationship between Boyne Resorts and the communities it serves. “The Boyne Forever Foundation is about honoring the legacy of both the places and the people that have shaped the Boyne Resorts family for decades,” said Wein. “Each resort is unique, but we all share the same values and respect for the heritage sports, natural places, and mountain communities that have endured for generations—and ensuring they endure for generations to come. I grew up skiing at Boyne Mountain with my family, and that experience shaped who I am. It’s an honor to work with Boyne Resorts at such a significant time for the company with the launch of the Foundation, and I look forward to a meaningful impact across all 13 of our communities.” The Foundation is launching with a commitment from founding corporate partner PistenBully, whose decades-long relationship with Boyne Resorts now extends beyond business as they formally align with the Foundation’s mission. “Our relationship with Boyne Resorts has always been about more than just equipment; it’s about shared values and a long-term commitment to mountain communities,” said Jeb Ellermeyer, VP of Sales and Marketing for PistenBully. “Being the first partner to invest in the Boyne Forever Foundation is something we’re proud of. Boyne operates one of the largest PistenBully fleets in North America, reflecting the deep trust our two brands have built over the years. This Foundation ensures that the same care and responsibility will carry forward to the environment and to the people who define these mountains.” The Boyne Forever Foundation operates as an independent public charity and is funded through corporate sponsorship, employee donations, and community donations. Funding requests for environmental initiatives, community projects, and scholarship grants are reviewed through one annual grant cycle. The BFF will open its first grant cycle in the Spring, with grant recipients announced on June 30, 2026. Hardship grants for team members and requests for in-kind donations will be reviewed on a rolling basis throughout the year. For more information about the Boyne Forever Foundation, visit. About the Boyne Forever Foundation: The Boyne Forever Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) public charity established in partnership with Boyne Resorts. Through strategic philanthropy and sustainable initiatives, the Foundation protects precious natural landscapes, builds thriving communities, and creates opportunities and support systems for our team members. Inspired by Boyne Resorts’ legacy of stewardship, we create lasting positive impact across our resort regions. The Boyne Forever Foundation unites all Boyne Resorts properties in organized, impactful philanthropy guided by the family values that have defined Boyne since 1948. About Boyne Resorts: Boyne Resorts, founded in 1948, is the largest family-owned, independent mountain resort company in North America. Boyne Resorts, founded in 1948, is the largest family-owned, independent mountain resort company in North America. Boyne Resorts owns and operates award-winning mountain and golf resorts and attractions throughout North America including Boyne Mountain, The Highlands and The Inn at Bay Harbor in Michigan; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Sunday River, Sugarloaf and Pleasant Mountain in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Brighton Resort in Utah; Cypress Mountain in British Columbia; and Gatlinburg SkyPark in Tennessee.