‘Virat Kohli Is Big Danger For Opposition Teams’: Brad Hogg Ahead Of Asia Cup And ODI World Cup 2023

Team India will travel to Sri Lanka tonight to play the upcoming Asia Cup where the side will face Pakistan in the opener match against arch-rivals Pakistan.

New Delhi: Former Australia all-rounder Brad Hogg lavished huge praise on former India captain Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup 2023. He also revealed that hitting Haris Rauf back over his head off a good length was the best shot in cricket he witnessed so far.

He also reckoned that Australia is the only team that can knock India off in the upcoming ODI World Cup as they recently outclassed India in the World Test Championship Final and also won the Ashes.

“I think Australia are the only team that can knock India off in the World Cup. So I’m quietly confident with that, with the team that we’ve got right now. They’ve had success in the World Test Championship, having success in the Ashes, and they seem as though they’re very switched on. So I think that’s going to be a great contest. I’m looking at the Indian team, very explosive batting lineup” said Hogg on Rev Sportz.

The all-rounder also seem confused about the playing XI combinations for India and feels that in absence of Rishabh Pant, team India needs KL Rahul in scheme of things.

“Brilliant batting line up, but can you put Ire in there? Is Rahul going to be fit to keep? Those are the big questions. Without Pant there, you need Rahul to keep. And who’s going to be in that middle order? Are you going to have Jadeja or Axar Patel? Jadeja is a slightly better batter, Axar Patel, slightly better bowler. So these are the question marks there. And do you go with Shardul Thakur or Deepak Chahar? Deepak Chahar, probably a better bowler, more economical Thakur not so economical but better with the bat so you’re adding a bigger batting depth” added Brad Hogg.

Brag Hogg also believes that Virat Kohli will be in lethal form in the upcoming World Cup as it will be played on Indian pitches.

“Hitting Haris Rauf back over his head off a good length, that was the best shot that I have ever seen in cricket. It was brilliant. Yeah, he was just awesome. He was switched on. But I think fans out there have got to realize too that there’s a lot of pressure on Virat Kohli. He’s going to have those ups and downs When he’s got that right frame of mind, he’s had the pressure off him, he’s been able to relax and come back, you see the dominant Virat Kohli , and I think we’re gonna see a brilliant Virat Kohli on home soil in a World Cup. He wants it, and that’s a big danger for opposition teams” Hogg also added.















