ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023: Brad Hogg Warns David Warner For Unique Guard Says, Makes It Uncomfortable For Other Batters

Ashes 2023: Brad Hogg warns David Warner for unique guard ahead of series opener against England. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg reckons David Warner may be unable to deploy his different guard during the Ashes 2023 series, which begins on Friday, June 16. Notably, the two arch-rivals will square off in Birmingham for the first Test at Edgbaston.

Former cricketer Hogg spoke up about Warner’s guard and why he would not be allowed to utilise it during the Ashes before the first test match. The powerful Australian southpaw developed a new strategy that allowed him to go back and cover the ball line in the recently ended ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final. According to Hogg, the distinctive guard would disrupt the other batters and the pitch cannot be harmed by ICC Rule 41.14.2.

“David Warner digs two holes behind the crease to help with his trigger movement. He wants to go back and across and cover the off-stump. But this guard makes it uncomfortable for other batters as well. This is because law 41.14.2 states that you can’t damage the pitch,” Hogg told on his YouTube channel.

Brad Hogg also discussed about England’s aggressive batting approach, nicknamed ‘Bazball,’ and stated that the host team prefers to chase after winning the toss. However, given that the Edgbaston field seems to be dry, the Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon might play a key part in the critical contest’s later stages.

“Under (Brendon) McCullum and (Ben) Stokes, when England win the toss in English conditions they like to field first. They like to chase with their aggressive style of batting. But Edgbaston looks like a dry wicket. There’s hot conditions for the first couple of days so the wicket might crumble quickly. That will bring Nathan Lyon into the contest at Days 4 and 5,” he concluded.

Under McCullum’s leadership, the Stokes-led England have won 11 of their 13 matches and will be ready for the Ashes 2023 series against Australia. On the other side, the recently crowned ICC world test championship 2023 winner Australia will be looking to offset the aggressive attitude of England.















